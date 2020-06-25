Education key to beating Covid-19 — NMU professor

Education is the best way to flatten the coronavirus curve.

That’s the message from Nelson Mandela University professor and director of the university’s Centre for Community Technologies, Darelle van Greunen.

Addressing a webinar on Wednesday organised by the university, together with the deans of science and public health, on the theme “When is the peak — Covid-19 data models”, Van Greunen said predictive models were useful only if they were tempered by the daily reality of ordinary people.

“One of the aspects we need to consider in South Africa is fear of the unknown, of the disease itself and of the stigma that is sometimes attached to it,” Van Greunen said.

“Those things are unnecessary and we need to educate people to overcome them.”

She said she regularly had to deal with high-risk coronavirus situations as part of her work but protected herself by following all the correct protocols.

“So it’s to do with education and knowing what needs to be done to stay safe.”

Referring to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget, which was delivered on Wednesday, Van Greunen said any plans to reignite the economy would come to nothing if people did not abide by basic hygiene and social distancing principles.

“Those people who are not wearing their masks or washing their hands need to change their behaviour.”