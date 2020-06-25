Contractors told to rebuild toilet roofs removed from schools amid pay fight

While other provinces grappled with the reopening of schools, the Eastern Cape education MEC was embroiled in a messy legal fight over loos.

Pupils of three rural schools in the province’s OR Tambo District could not return to school when they reopened. This was after contractors dismantled the toilet roofs during a dispute over payment.

It took a judgment of the high court in Makhanda on Tuesday to clean up the mess. The ruling was the third judgment against “Jerry Sifanele” and “Mr Ntaphane” since August 2019 interdicting them from tampering with the roofs.