Biotech entrepreneurs come up with fast Covid-19 testing kit in SA

Daniel Ndima and Dineo Lioma have created a Covid-19 diagnostic kit that can deliver results in 65 minutes. Usually a test takes three hours to produce results.

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation fellows are the founders of biotech company Cape Bio Technologies. They said their qPCR kit has passed their internal tests but is still being reviewed by an external third party before it can be certified as a health product.

“Once we get validation externally then we will take it to the regulators,” said Ndima who welcomed SowetanLIVE to an exclusive visit to their facility.

Ndima, 33, said the kit is not for self-diagnosis at home but for pathologists to use in a lab setting.

He said with their kit, the samples are taken from a suspected Covid-19 case through the mouth and nose, just like in traditional testing.

Lioma, 30, told Sowetan that getting traction as a start-up company in the biotech space is difficult, especially when it comes to funding.

“Many people doubted us and getting traction as a company was hard. In the ecosystem as a whole it is not easy to secure funding in the biotech industry, usually it’s just enough to just get going and when you have proven that you can do something, that is when further opportunities open up,” she said.

"In places such as the US, as soon as you say biotechnology millions and millions will be pumped into your work."