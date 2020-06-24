'This is crazy - it's like a machine': nurses on the Covid-19 front line in the Western Cape

“This place steals from you. We are emotionally drained. I'm emotionally drained from yesterday and now I have to face today.”

This is what two Western Cape nurses on the Covid-19 front line wrote on social media on Wednesday, expressing their frustration and helplessness at having to deal with patients laid low by the respiratory illness.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre of Covid-19 in SA with at least 14,837 active cases, 1,565 deaths and 54,835 cases in total since the first two were confirmed on March 10.

Writing on the Heroes of Groote Schuur Facebook page, Verna Collins and Judith Parenzee - who work in the C27 Respiratory ICU, which is now used as a Covid-19 ICU - said while they are used to caring for sickly patients, the heartbreaking difference with Covid-19 victims was their lack of family contact.

In their post, which drew hundreds of supportive comments, the duo also voiced their frustration at having to work in an overburdened ward with skeleton staff.