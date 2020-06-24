Security company owner arrested over assault of girlfriend

A Port Elizabeth businessman was arrested — and released on R500 bail — after allegations that he physically assaulted his girlfriend at the weekend.

The 25-year-old woman, Josca Human, had reported a case of assault at the Walmer Police Station on Tuesday after photographs of her battered and bruised face went viral on social media.

The man, 33, was arrested at his home in Lorraine before he was taken to the police station and charged.

He was later released from the police station on Tuesday night on bail of R500 on condition that he not contact the complainant.

The man, who is the owner of a security company, is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week on provisional charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Human’s phone was also damaged during Friday’s incident.