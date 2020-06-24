Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker involved in car accident

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday.

This was revealed by VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini during the opening of the Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni field hospital in Korsten on Tuesday.

Dlamini told guests that Mafaya, who was meant to be at the opening, was involved in an accident on her way to the event.

“The acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has informed us that the speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya, has just been involved in a accident while on her way here.

“She’s on her way to hospital and it doesn’t seem like there are serious injuries,” Dlamini said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi revealed that Bay councillor Yolisa Pali had contracted Covid-19.

Pali is also the political head for the public health directorate.

In a Facebook post, Ngqondi wished Pali a speedy recovery and that he hoped she would resume normal life soon.

This is a developing story.