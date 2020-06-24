Makana services to resume after suspension due to positive cases
All essential services, including refuse collection, within the Makana Municipality will begin operating again this week.
This after four staff members tested positive for Covid-19...
All essential services, including refuse collection, within the Makana Municipality will begin operating again this week.
This after four staff members tested positive for Covid-19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.