KZN mom accused of killing daughter, 6, to undergo mental observation

The KwaZulu-Natal woman accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a sugarcane field, is to undergo mental observation.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, mother of slain Alexia, made a brief appearance in the Umhlali magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed after the director of public prosecutions determined that Nyamadzawo needed to be sent for evaluation.

“The matter was postponed to enable the state to make arrangements for the admission of the accused at a facility where she will undergo mental observation,” said National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Nyamadzawo was arrested after Alexia’s body was discovered hidden in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, outside Glendale, north of Durban, on June 2.

The 42-year-old is also charged with defeating the ends of justice after she allegedly told police that her daughter had been snatched from the back seat of her car while she was driving in the area with her two children.

In a previous appearance, magistrate Blanche Van Eeden said that medical records from two general practitioners and a psychologist showed “nothing wrong with her, no agitation or anything”.

Her lawyer, Rakesh Maharaj, argued that reports had been compiled before his client was arrested — one as early as March this year — and that new assessments would need to be garnered.

The matter will be back in court on June 30.