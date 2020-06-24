Dexamethasone ‘does not prevent Covid-19’

While health experts have warned about self-medicating with dexamethasone, some Nelson Mandela Bay pharmacies have received dozens of calls about the steroid hailed as the first drug to significantly reduce the risk of death among severe Covid-19 cases.

Independent Community Pharmacy Association CEO Jackie Maimin cautioned against the use of dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19.

She said the association was concerned that people were buying dexamethasone — which is made in SA.

“Dexamethasone, when used correctly, is indeed an extremely useful medicine in several conditions,” she said.

But she warned that the drug could not prevent Covid-19, or any other type of infection.

“It may weaken your immune system and make you more likely to be infected,” she said.

Dexamethasone falls into the steroid category of medicines.

The drug made headlines when a trial by the University of Oxford found that the low-dose steroid treatment reduced the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for those on oxygen.

Preliminary results suggested the drug should immediately become standard care for patients with severe cases of the disease, researchers who led the trials said.

However, dexamethasone has not been peer reviewed and there are no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Charlo Pharmacy pharmacist Kevern Farley said they were inundated with calls about the drug after it made headlines.

He said people had called in assuming the steroid was a preventative drug they could consume daily.

“Customers weren’t aware that you can’t get the drug without a prescription and that it can’t be used every day.”

He said some of its side effects included water retention.

“It falls under the cortisone steroids which your body also produces.

“Long-term use can affect the adrenal glands.”

He said if the body stopped producing testosterone — as it was being digested — one’s sugar levels would become unbalanced, leading to high blood pressure.

“The drug shouldn’t be taken as a preventive medication as it could damage everything including bones, joints, and kidneys.”

Port Elizabeth pharmacist and owner of several Klinicare pharmacies, Deon Schoeman, said they had also received calls from people asking if dexamethasone could be used as a preventative drug.

“Most of the calls were people concerned that we would run out of stock,” Schoeman, who owns 17 pharmacies in Port Elizabeth, Despatch, Uitenhage, Kirkwood and Bloemfontein, said.

Schoeman said patients on oxygen or ventilators could use dexamethasone as it was a potent anti-inflammatory.

Rink Street Pharmacy pharmacist Brad Martin said only a couple of people had asked about the drug when visiting the pharmacy.

Bay pulmonologist Dr Luke Krige warned that people should not assume they could just take dexamethasone and be immune to Covid-19.

He said the drug would only be beneficial for those on oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

“This is for very sick people and used in specific conditions.”

According to Google search trends, interest in the words “dexamethasone” started to pick up around June 7 and peaked on June 14.

The most interest was shown by residents using Google in the Eastern Cape.

The combined search words of “buy” and “dexamethasone” was the most popular in the Western Cape and then Gauteng.

The steroid is manufactured and packaged in Port Elizabeth by Aspen Pharmacare — which owns the rights to dexamethasone — outsourcing the manufacturing of the drug to Fresenius Kabi.

The factories for both pharmaceutical giants are situated next to each other in Holland Park, near the north End Lake.

The drug is not new, according to the World Health Organisation, and has been used since the 1960s.