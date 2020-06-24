Biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, as SA total hits 111,796

While the Western Cape remains the country's Covid-19 epicentre, it no longer accounts for more than half of the country's total cases - the first time this has been the case for a number of weeks.

Of the total 111,796 total cases, just over 49.3% (or 55,162 cases) were in the Western Cape. Gauteng accounts for 26,156 cases (about 23.3%) and the Eastern Cape 19,214 cases (about 17.2%).

In total there were 56,874 recoveries.

The statistics were based on a total of 1,416,894 tests, of which 34,122 were done in the past 24-hour cycle.