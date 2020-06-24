Beauty business back but not booming

Business is yet to boom for the beauty industry since reopening at the weekend.

While popular establishments had queues of overgrown Afros, beards and split-ends queuing to leave the lockdown styles behind, others have been struggling to find their feet.

The owner of Beauty by Cindy in Newton Park, Cindy Vermuelen, said now that they were allowed to operate people were queuing up to get their nails, hair and waxing done.

“Business is finally picking up, I’d see about eight people a day before the lockdown, but now I’m seeing about four, this affected the whole household, my husband can only work on level 1 so we were praying for the reopening of salons,” Vermuelen said.

A Uitenhage barber and co-owner of Khalifa barber shop, who asked not to be named, said since Saturday they have had a steady flow of customers in the shop.

“Since reopening people have been coming to get their hair and beards cut and because we only have six chairs most of the guys are waiting outside but they don’t seem to mind.

“They all say they have waited as long as we have for the shop to reopen.

“So we are very happy to be back and I am sure more and more people will keep coming when they see all the new hygiene steps we are taking,” he said.