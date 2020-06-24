ANC councillor gunned down in KZN

An ANC councillor in KwaZulu-Natal was shot dead on Tuesday, barely a month after two other party leaders were gunned down.

The ANC in eThekwini named him as Bhekithemba Phungula, the Ward 84 councillor. He was also a branch chairman.

He was “killed in a hail of bullets by unknown assailants at his Umlazi home”, said the party.

ANC eThekwini regional task team coordinator Mluleki Ndobe described the killing as “callous and cowardly”.

“The African National Congress in the eThekwini region is deeply disturbed by the shockingly vicious, callous and cruel murder of comrade Phungula. We implore the police to spare no effort to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice. There must be neither refuge nor respite from the arm of the law for the murderers of comrade Phungula,” he said.