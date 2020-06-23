Two men get life behind bars for 'well-orchestrated' Lanseria murder
Two men were on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ockert Ralph at a plot in Lanseria, Johannesburg, just over two years ago.
Bongani Thabani Ndlovu, 35, and Jabulani Meli Dlamini, 41, were also sentenced to 20 years for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The sentences will run concurrently.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the crimes took place on May 7 2018.
According to the prosecution, Ndlovu and Dlamini trailed Ockert's car after he drew cash at Fourways Mall.
"On arrival at his place of residence, while waiting for the gate to be opened, Ockert was accosted by Ndlovu and Dlamini, knocking on the driver’s window. They thereafter fired shots, fatally wounding Ockert," said Mjonondwane.
"They then proceeded to take cash and some of his belongings, like his bank card. They brazenly continued to make purchases with his bank card. The post-mortem results indicated that the cause of death was due to a penetrating gunshot wound to the chest."
Just over two weeks later, Saps warrant officer Abie Montwedi tracked Ndlovu and Dlamini to Marshalltown - and the men then fled. They were apprehended later.
Prosecutor Faghre Mohammed said this was a "well-orchestrated crime" and there was no reason to deviate from the prescribed life sentence.
According to Mjonondwane, judge Seun Moshidi said the gravity of the offence and interest of society outweighed the personal circumstances of the accused, "hence the imposition of a custodial sentence of life imprisonment".