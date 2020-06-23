NMU students anxious about returning to campus
“I am not going back there to die ... Imagine coming from my province [Limpopo] and travelling to a Covid hotspot.”
Those were the words of one of the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students the university has selected to return to campus in the hope of saving the academic year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.