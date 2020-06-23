Government will remove stumbling blocks for private investors: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will work to address investment policy uncertainties and expedite state-owned enterprise (SOE) reforms which are a stumbling block for private investors.

Delivering the keynote address at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of SA on Tuesday, he said the bankable projects government would be working on alongside private investors would also be used to pursue “ambitious transformation targets” in the sector.

The symposium is an attempt by the government to put on offer “bankable” infrastructure projects which can be jointly funded with the private sector to grow economic activity and much-needed jobs.

The event is being attended physically and virtually by ministers, investors, representatives of multilateral agencies and big business. It will include a series of round table discussions on funding models and government programmes in the key sectors of transport, energy, water and human settlements, agriculture, public works and digital infrastructure.

“Our task is to blend the skills and experience of seasoned and even retired professionals with a new generation who have the qualifications but would benefit greatly from mentoring and support. We are also determined to root out the corruption and collusion that has plagued this sector over many years. This must be seen as an opportunity to build and maintain infrastructure in a different way, transparently, efficiently and with effective accountability,” the president said.

“Clear policies and institutional frameworks and bankable investment opportunities are critical to incentivise private investors. Domestic business investor sentiment is a key first mover that will help crowd in foreign investors and portfolio investors. Therefore, we are listening to our domestic private sector needs and requests to deal with blockages to greater investment.”