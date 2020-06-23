Eastern Cape man sentenced to life in jail for rape

The Bhisho high court has sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for rape.

Melumzi Tom was sentenced on Tuesday for raping a 44-year-old woman at Lower Gwalana administrative area, in Peddie, in November 2015.

"This is after Tom broke into the home of the victim and demanded money. He hit her with a firearm on the head and shot her in the leg. She told him where she kept her money, which he took," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

Tom raped the woman and fled. He was subsequently arrested by members of the Peddie family violence and sexual offences unit in May 2018.

On top of the life sentence for rape, Tom was sentenced to:

15 years' imprisonment for robbery;

10 years for housebreaking;

eight years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;

five years for unlawful possession of a firearm;

a further five years for unlawful possession of ammunition; and

three years for sexual assault.

"All these sentences will run concurrently with the sentence for life imprisonment," said Ngcakani.

Eastern Cape acting director for public prosecutions Livingstone Sakata said: "The NPA welcomes this sentence as it is sending a clear message that violence against women is seen in a very serious light by our courts. We also congratulate the prosecutor for the case and the police investigating team for the good work that they have done."