Domestic worker Thembi Ubisi and her employer, Malcom Wentzel, have become internet sensations after videos showing their unique relationship went viral on Twitter last week.

The videos were uploaded by Wentzel on video-sharing app TikTok.

One of the videos has had more than one-million views and has been shared by thousands of social media fans.

Ubisi told City Press she had not been aware that her employer was filming content for the video-sharing app.

She said she had been flooded with positive feedback on social media as well as calls from her neighbours.

The publication also reported that Ubisi, who is from Mpumalanga and lives in Emalahleni, had worked for Wentzel for almost 10 years.

“It makes me feel happy‚ I didn’t know that he was doing TikTok. We were just having fun and then a lot of people started calling me‚ especially from my area.”

Wentzel told the publication that he and Ubisi were a team.

“Well first‚ all the people I employ‚ they don’t work for me‚ we work together.

“If Thembi doesn’t want to work or comes in late‚ there are no deductions or anything like that.”

Wentzel has more than 92‚000 followers on the video-sharing app.

One of the videos shows Ubisi waking up “hung-over” Wentzel in the morning.

In another‚ she asks him for his most expensive bottle of champagne on a Friday afternoon.

Social media users have been divided‚ with some accusing Wentzel of using Ubisi for the creation of social media content. — TimesLIVE