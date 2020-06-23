50 cash-in-transit security guards test positive for Covid-19

A group of 50 cash-in-transit employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 are blaming their company for their infections.

They claim the management of Fidelity Cash Solutions has been sitting on information for four weeks that one of their colleagues, who recently died, was infected with the coronavirus.

The employees, who range between the ages of 28 and 50, on Thursday and Friday filled three taxis to go to be tested for the virus, allegedly against the company's wishes. The results received on Friday confirmed they had been infected.

"They kept it all a secret and didn't want us to test, so we all took it upon ourselves [to go and test]. On Thursday we took three taxis and went to be tested.

"I got my result on Friday afternoon, which came back positive. They told me to isolate for 14 days," one employee said. "All of us who went to get tested are positive. Only two were negative. We were about 50."

Their claim, which the company has denied, is that they were all infected by their recently departed colleague, who worked as a security guard at their branch in Hermanstad, Pretoria. They suspect the guard had died from Covid-19 as he could not eat and spent his last shift sleeping at work. They said he "went to hospital on a Tuesday and died the following day".