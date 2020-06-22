UKZN ready to start phasing in return of students and staff

The University of KwaZulu-Natal will begin the first phase of opening its doors to a select cohort of students from June 29.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said the logistics and planning for the return of students and staff “are complex and has to be undertaken both carefully and systematically”.

Zondo said the university would stagger the return of students.

This follows a decision by minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande that tertiary institutions would gradually be reopened from June 1 but could only allow a maximum of 33% of students on campus.