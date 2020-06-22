Shut all Eastern Cape schools, says Sadtu

The SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has asked the provincial education department to shut all Eastern Cape schools because of “perpetual challenges”.

And in a move to find common ground with the union, provincial education superintendent-general Themba Kojana asked at the weekend to meet the union’s leaders on Tuesday.

The union’s provincial executive committee convened on Wednesday and wrote on Thursday evening to Kojana, asking him to close schools because they face a multilayered crisis.

“We call upon our Eastern Cape department of education to close the schools with immediate effect until the department is ready, as life matters to most of us,” the union wrote in the letter signed by its provincial secretary, Chris Mdingi.

“[There are] perpetual challenges of ablution facilities, personal protection equipment [PPE], water supply and water tanks and non-availability of health officials ... as promised.”