Sentencing of Summerstrand doctor who shot wife in face postponed

A Port Elizabeth doctor who was found guilty of shooting his estranged wife in the face will have to wait longer to hear his fate after cleaning staff at the Port Elizabeth Regional Court tested positive for Covid-19.



Sentencing proceedings were expected to begin on Monday but shortly prior to the case being called state prosecutor Benedict Wilson was informed by a court orderly that all prisoners were being kept in the holding cells...

