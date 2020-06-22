Murdered women’s loved ones fight to create a legacy of hope

The latest deaths of a number of women at the hands of men has revived the sense of loss June Steenkamp felt when Paralympian Oscar Pistorius murdered her daughter, Reeva.



But Steenkamp, 74, said she had taken comfort from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks in his address to the nation on Wednesday...

