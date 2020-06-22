Greenacres, Cuyler hospitals suspend elective surgery
The Netcare hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay — Greenacres in Port Elizabeth and Cuyler in Uitenhage — are suspending elective surgery and non-urgent medical admissions until further notice, except in cases where this could negatively affect the clinical outcome of patients.
Eastern Cape Netcare’s hospital division area general manager, Andre Bothma, said the decision was taken after the provincial health department announced on Friday that the number of Covid-19 cases in the province had doubled over the past 10 days.
“In anticipation of a surge in Covid-19 people requiring hospital care, we have taken the decision to suspend admissions for elective surgery at both Netcare Greenacres and Netcare Cuyler Hospitals in order to free up ICU and high care beds which would otherwise have been used for patients after their elective surgery,” Bothma said on Monday morning.
“All surgical cases that have been scheduled for the coming week will be reassessed in conjunction with the treating specialists to determine which surgeries can be safely postponed, based on clinical considerations, capacity considerations and patient consent.
“We will continue to provide medical care for patients with life-threatening injuries or conditions.
“The priority of emergency surgical cases proceeding will also be determined using the same criteria, in order to effectively manage our ICU and high care beds.
“The situation will be monitored closely.”
Bothma wanted to reassure the community that comprehensive Covid-19 measures were in place at the hospitals to care for all patients according to their Covid-19 status and the severity of their condition and to optimise protection for those working at the hospitals.
“Staff members, doctors and all other people working at the hospital, as well as all individuals wanting to enter the hospital for doctor consultations or radiological investigations or for visiting patients where special permission has been granted to them, are being risk-assessed and screened daily, including temperature monitoring for Covid-19, before being allowed into the hospitals,” he said.
“We would like to appeal to the public to play their part in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is the responsibility of each and every South African to maintain safe practices to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.”
Bothma said Netcare was mindful of the effect of the decision on patients, communities and doctors.
“However, we trust that they will understand that it is imperative that healthcare providers in both the public or private sectors join hands in providing care to people in need.
“We thank our patients, doctors and our communities for their support during these unprecedented and difficult times,” he said.
“Elective surgery and admissions will be resumed at Netcare Greenacres and Netcare Cuyler hospitals as soon as it is safe to practically do so.”