Greenacres, Cuyler hospitals suspend elective surgery

The Netcare hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay — Greenacres in Port Elizabeth and Cuyler in Uitenhage — are suspending elective surgery and non-urgent medical admissions until further notice, except in cases where this could negatively affect the clinical outcome of patients.

Eastern Cape Netcare’s hospital division area general manager, Andre Bothma, said the decision was taken after the provincial health department announced on Friday that the number of Covid-19 cases in the province had doubled over the past 10 days.

“In anticipation of a surge in Covid-19 people requiring hospital care, we have taken the decision to suspend admissions for elective surgery at both Netcare Greenacres and Netcare Cuyler Hospitals in order to free up ICU and high care beds which would otherwise have been used for patients after their elective surgery,” Bothma said on Monday morning.

“All surgical cases that have been scheduled for the coming week will be reassessed in conjunction with the treating specialists to determine which surgeries can be safely postponed, based on clinical considerations, capacity considerations and patient consent.

“We will continue to provide medical care for patients with life-threatening injuries or conditions.

“The priority of emergency surgical cases proceeding will also be determined using the same criteria, in order to effectively manage our ICU and high care beds.

“The situation will be monitored closely.”