Few Bay residents turn up to protest against domestic violence

With acts of violence meted out daily on women and children in their community, a handful of residents staged a silent protest near Livingstone Hospital on Saturday.

Nicole Ferguson, 26, of Schauderville, organised the protest as a means of giving a voice to women affected by domestic violence, saying enough is enough.

Ferguson said violent acts against women and children happened daily in her suburb, sometimes in the street or behind closed doors.

“These attacks happen more than we know or would like to realise — be it physical or emotional — and I think we have all experienced it,” she said.

“No-one feels the need to address this. Everyone decides to turn a blind eye.

“During the lockdown the rate of domestic violence spiked, but not all women and children were fortunate to get help.

“I want to be their voice. We advertised the protest via social media and only four adults and one child came.

Alwaba Williams, 24, of Cotsworld Extension, said he had seen the social post and opted to join as it was the right thing to do.

“I believe all men should be doing this to protect our women as a means to draw awareness. We need to understand where we are as a country and adapt.

“If you previously didn’t feel the need to call to check if your female company got home safely, then start doing so, pay attention to conversations.

“Most men find it difficult to speak up when women are being objectified or degraded in a room.”

He said the more men who spoke out, the more would introspect.