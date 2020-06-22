ECD staff can return to work but no kids allowed until minister says so

The department of social development has announced that early childhood development educators and staff members may return to work.

However, the department said no child may return to an early childhood development programme or partial care facility until such time that the minister has pronounced in the Government Gazette the dates and conditions of re-opening.

This was announced in the department’s circular regarding preparation and planning for the re-opening of programmes and facilities that provide an after-school service, subject to the announcement of a date by the minister of social development.

According to the department, it is the responsibility of the management or body responsible for the employment of staff at the early childhood development programme or partial care facility to ensure that their staff meet the minimum health, safety and social distancing measures on Covid-19 before and upon their return to the workplace.

“The return of the staff is to allow for the commencement of preparations of workers and premises of the early childhood programme and partial care facility to comply with the minimum health, safety and social distancing measures on Covid-19 before the pronouncement of a date of re-opening by the minister of social development,” read the circular.

According to the circular, the department may visit any facility that intends to re-open for an onsite assessment to verify whether it complies with the minimum health, safety and social distancing measures. The department may also direct in writing an authorised third party to do such a visit on its behalf.

“The outcome of such an onsite assessment will then be communicated to the early childhood development or partial care facility with findings and guidance if any to ensure compliance.”