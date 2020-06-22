METRO MATTERS | Dozens of leaks left unattended in Despatch

A leak located a mere 50m from the Nelson Mandela Bay plumbers’ depot in Despatch, has been spewing out water for more than three months.

And resident Theodorus Senekal has been left fuming as this is just one of 13 leaks he has reported to the municipality.

The oldest leak has seen water streaming out since November 2019.

“The leak on Petunia Street [close to the municipal depot] was reported to the municipality on March 3 but it is yet to be fixed.