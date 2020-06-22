Booze and flight rules will kill us, say tourism players
Disposable menus at restaurants, screens between slot machines at casinos, gaming floors open only to loyalty members, and strict sanitisation at hotels will become the new normal when the tourism and entertainment sector reopens.
However, if liquor and interprovincial travel regulations are not eased, most establishments might as well remain shut, says the tourism industry...
