Nelson Mandela Bay ‘closed for business’

Developers hindered by endless delays in applications process

Frustrated Nelson Mandela Bay property developers say they are battling red tape and endless delays in the municipality with processing their applications.



Some building and rezoning applications take between 18 months and three years to be processed, stifling investments and much-needed jobs for the city...

