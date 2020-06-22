‘African Van Gogh’ brings his talents to Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay fine art fans have received a surprise visit from top Kenyan-born artist Wakaba Mutheki who has launched an impromptu sale of some of his works on the side of the road at the top end of William Moffett Expressway opposite Builders Warehouse.
Mutheki, 47, who has exhibited in the US and Europe, said on Sunday his style was guided by instinct...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.