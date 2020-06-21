Two children shot during Limpopo farm attack

Two children were shot and injured during a farm robbery in Limpopo, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the shooting happened at Eersteling Boerdery on Thursday evening.

A group of armed men stormed the farm and robbed farm workers of money and cellphones, Mojapelo said.

“They thereafter proceeded to the main house where they also robbed the occupants of cellphones and money.

“The suspects then broke the window of one of the rooms where two children, aged 8 and 12, were sleeping and allegedly started shooting randomly inside the room,” he said.

Both children were wounded and transported to hospital.

In a separate farm attack along the N1 north of Polokwane on Friday, a 68-year-old woman was attacked with a knife and tied up.

“The suspects ransacked the house and in the process, robbed the victim of a cellphone, plasma TV, gas bottle and stove. They thereafter fled from the scene.

“The victim managed to untie herself and notified community police forum members who then alerted the police.”

No arrests had been made.