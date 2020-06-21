News

'It’s a safe haven in these uncertain times': Covid-19 sparks craving for Karoo

Paul Ash Columnist 21 June 2020
David McNaughton, who runs the Seeff Properties agency in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, on a hill overlooking the town.
Image: David Mcnaughton

The phones are ringing at estate agencies in small Karoo towns as city dwellers seek a safer life in the country.

From Cradock to Nieu Bethesda to Barrydale, property consultants report a surge of inquiries about houses and plots, mostly from people in Gauteng, Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“There’s been a sudden upsurge in interest,” said David McNaughton, who runs Seeff Properties in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Of the “three or four” inquiries he had last week, “only one is a local”.

