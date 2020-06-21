'It’s a safe haven in these uncertain times': Covid-19 sparks craving for Karoo
The phones are ringing at estate agencies in small Karoo towns as city dwellers seek a safer life in the country.
From Cradock to Nieu Bethesda to Barrydale, property consultants report a surge of inquiries about houses and plots, mostly from people in Gauteng, Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
“There’s been a sudden upsurge in interest,” said David McNaughton, who runs Seeff Properties in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
Of the “three or four” inquiries he had last week, “only one is a local”.
