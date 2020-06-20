Three-vehicle collision in Heidelberg leaves one dead, six injured

One man was killed and six other people injured, including three children, in a three-vehicle collision on the R23 near Heidelberg, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said it was understood that one light motor vehicle had collided with two other stationary vehicles that were parked on the side of the road.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 9pm to find three light motor vehicles scattered on the scene. Several services were already on scene assessing the patients.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the side of the road. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Six other patients were assessed on the scene, including three children. One man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition, while the remaining patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Meiring said.

He said medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, the critically injured man was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter while the other patients were transported by ambulance.”