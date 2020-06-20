Ramaphosa refers contentious bills back to parliament for reconsideration

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declined signing into law two bills that seek to regulate the entertainment industry and provide for the protection of performers and the copyrights of writers and publishers, expressing reservations about their constitutionality.

Ramaphosa referred the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers' Protection Amendment Bill back to parliament for reconsideration, citing procedural flaws such as incorrect tagging, arbitrary deprivation of property, lack of consultation on the introduction of the “fair use” and non-compliance with international treaty obligations.

The bills have been sitting in the president's in-tray since March last year, but there has been much lobbying by both those who wanted him to sign them into law and from those against the proposed amendments.

It is the copyright law that is highly contentious but it would be impossible to sign the Performers' Protection Bill without agreeing to the Copyright Amendment Bill as some clauses in the performers' proposed law refer to the copyright bill.

“My office received submissions against the signing of the two bills into law as well as submissions in favour of my assenting to the two bills,” said Ramaphosa in a letter to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, dated June 16.

“In considering the numerous and varied submissions made and the process followed in parliament to pass the bills, I have a number of reservations as to the constitutionality of the bills.

“These reservations lead me to conclude that in its present form, the bill may not pass constitutional muster and may therefore be vulnerable to constitutional challenge,” he said.