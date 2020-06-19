Wash, cut and ready to go
Beauty industry pros twirl their combs for grand reopening
Beauty industry professionals across Nelson Mandela Bay are sharpening their scissors in preparation for a grand reopening after being forced to shut up shop for almost three months because of the coronavirus lockdown.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that economic sectors including personal care services, hotels, restaurants and cinemas would be allowed to reopen under strict safety protocols in an easing of level 3 restrictions.
Stylist and owner of Fuel Hair salon in Lorraine, Sunet Muller, could not contain her excitement at the news.
She said she had already adapted her workplace according to the new safety protocols agreed between the industry and the government.
“My clients will be able to keep a healthy distance between each other and we will be keeping a record of every client that comes in, so there will definitely be a lot of changes to get used to.
“But we need to adhere and not just chase money,” Muller said.
She said she already had her eight work stations set up to the required spacing and had placed a PVC shower curtain between them.
“We are the cleanest industry you can find as it is and we sanitise.
“We will be providing disposable masks for our clients and staff.
“I don’t foresee any problems — it is better to stick to these regulations and be open than to be completely shut down,” she said.
Martha Moyo, who owns a nail bar in Central, was equally excited about the easing of the curbs, saying her business was her only source of income and supported her family too.
“It is almost as if we are employed by our own business, especially if you surround your whole lifestyle and wellbeing [with] the success and income of your business,” Moyo said.
She said salon staff, especially those at nail bars, were already sanitising and wearing masks before the hard lockdown took effect on March 27.
“Our tools are sterilised, our work stations are clean, and in that sense a lot of my industry colleagues will concur it will be easy to protect our clients and ourselves.
“Clients might need to be conditioned as well — if they’re feeling symptomatic [showing symptoms of possible Covid-19 infection], stay away.
“If you’re awaiting [test] results stay home — they also need to be considerate as much as we are putting these measures in place.”
Nozi Fihla, who is employed at a hair salon in Motherwell, was relieved at the prospect of returning to work.
She said she had not been paid for the past three months because the salon had been closed.
Fihla said her employer had informed staff that she had not been successful in applying for relief for employees from the Covid-19 Ters fund.
“We know what the regulations entail, and we understand that the social distancing is the most important aspect to be respected,” Fihla said.
“Salons are not normally like that but for everyone’s safety we will have to follow the rules.”
In his announcement, Ramaphosa said ministers would provide more details on the easing of the restrictions in the coming days.