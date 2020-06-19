Wash, cut and ready to go

Beauty industry professionals across Nelson Mandela Bay are sharpening their scissors in preparation for a grand reopening after being forced to shut up shop for almost three months because of the coronavirus lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night that economic sectors including personal care services, hotels, restaurants and cinemas would be allowed to reopen under strict safety protocols in an easing of level 3 restrictions.

Stylist and owner of Fuel Hair salon in Lorraine, Sunet Muller, could not contain her excitement at the news.

She said she had already adapted her workplace according to the new safety protocols agreed between the industry and the government.

“My clients will be able to keep a healthy distance between each other and we will be keeping a record of every client that comes in, so there will definitely be a lot of changes to get used to.

“But we need to adhere and not just chase money,” Muller said.

She said she already had her eight work stations set up to the required spacing and had placed a PVC shower curtain between them.

“We are the cleanest industry you can find as it is and we sanitise.

“We will be providing disposable masks for our clients and staff.

“I don’t foresee any problems — it is better to stick to these regulations and be open than to be completely shut down,” she said.