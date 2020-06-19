'My child is missing': mom's anguished search for daughter, 3, ends in tragedy

Three-year-old Ansia Kheha was eating a meal at home just a few blocks away from where her mother Johanna was setting up a street stall, but she wandered off - and vanished.

A search was launched by family members and the community when her mother realised Ansia was missing. It was in vain.

Ansia’s lifeless body was found stuffed in a plastic bin by a person collecting plastic in a field in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday. Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the child had a stab wound to her upper body.

“Why did he have to kill and rape an innocent and defenceless child? Why must we be killed?” said Johannesburg MMC for community development Margaret Arnolds during a visit to the family on Friday.

A colourful bouquet of flowers lay next to the pile of rubbish in which forensic experts found Ansia's body. Empty cigarette boxes, partially burnt children's sneakers, syringes and condoms were among the rubbish.

Seated outside the family home about 6km from the crime scene, Ansia's aunt, Artilia Vilanculos, recounted her final moments.

Vilanculos said Ansia disappeared on Tuesday.