Mbombela security guard murdered during school robbery

The MEC for education in Mpumalanga, Bonakele Majuba, on Friday expressed dismay about the murder of a security guard by criminals at Mthayiza Primary School.

Majuba said the man was killed on Thursday night after "heartless criminals" broke into the computer centre at the school in Mbombela.

He called on law enforcement officials to find the perpetrators.

"We condemned this development with the contempt it deserves, and wish that the law enforcement institutions spend sleepless nights until they find those responsible for this dreadful crime," said Majuba.

He appealed to communities to work with officials to expose criminals who were "hell-bent on destroying the future generation's heritage by breaking into schools".

Majuba said he would visit the school on Saturday morning.