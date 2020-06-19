Government's decision to reopen schools with businesses, not a coincidence: Mmusi Maimane's lawyers

The government’s decision to reopen schools at the same time as businesses, was not a coincidence but a plan to relieve parents of their duty to care for their children so they could assist in its main objective to “reopen the economy”.

This is One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane’s argument before the Pretoria high court.

Maimane and his organisation, as first and second applicant respectively, are challenging the reopening of schools under level 3 of the lockdown, which came into effect on June 1.

They are also challenging the country’s move from level 4 to level 3 of the lockdown.

The matter was set down for hearing on Thursday and Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are among those cited as respondents.

In court papers, Maimane’s lawyers argue that the government's decision to move from level 4 to 3 was an “irrational, illegitimate and unconstitutional” exercise that tramples on the right of children and working people.

“In light of the paramountcy of the rights to life and the interests of children, this is clearly an illegitimate, irrational and unconstitutional exercise of executive power. It is in breach of both section 7(2) and section 1(c) of the constitution.

“This explains why 1 June 2020 was the date of implementation for both impugned decisions. It also points to a cynical, ulterior and irrational motive and deliberate strategy to potentially sacrifice the lives of working people to achieve the real goal of “opening the economy”,” Maimane’s lawyers argue in court papers.