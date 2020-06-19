Decision to reopen schools not in the best interests of children, Mmusi Maimane's lawyers argue

The basic education department’s decision to reopen schools must be assessed against the best interests of the child principle, lawyers for One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane have argued.

Maimane is challenging the reopening of schools under level 3 of the lockdown in the Pretoria high court.

He is also challenging the move by the country from level 4 to level 3.

The department's decision, the lawyers argued, breached the fundamental right enshrined in section 28(2) of the constitution that all decisions affecting children must be made in their best interests.

“It is glaringly apparent that the reopening of schools, in the absence of plans that are practically possible to implement, is not in the interests of children,” Maimane’s lawyers argued in court papers.

The lawyers said the respondents, which include President Cyril Ramaphosa, basic education minister Angie Motshekga and co-operative and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma, had failed to demonstrate that they have met their own standards demonstrating school readiness.