Chaos at Uitenhage hospital after staffer’s Covid-19 death

Uitenhage Provincial Hospital was thrown into chaos on Thursday when union members protested and the acting CEO tried to hand in his resignation.

Acting CEO Jannes Moolman tried to step down on Thursday morning following a meeting with nursing union Nehawu.

The hospital is also without a nursing manager.

The nursing manager was removed in April along with the former CEO Marilyn Klaasen when protesting staffers said they believed the pair were endangering staff members’ lives as they were not providing the requisite personal protective equipment.

Late on Thursday, health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Moolman had returned to his post.

Earlier in the day nurses, cleaners and porters marched and sang struggle songs on the hospital’s six floors as they asked other staff members to join the protest.

Their protest took place following a hospital employee’s Covid-19 related death.