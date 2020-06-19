Beauty is back: industry can reopen as Covid-19 regulations are unveiled

But the move comes with a string of safety regulations.

“Employees and owners above the age of 60 or with co-morbidities must be discouraged from working,” said Ntshavheni.

“Any owner/worker and customer who has flu-like symptoms must not be allowed to work or to enter the salon.”

Business owners have been instructed to “maintain a register of customers and persons who enter the salon on each day for traceability”. They should also “use a booking system for treatment appointments”. Salacious salon gossip may be thing of the past, as “no guests are allowed”.

In the past, customers were treated to beverages and snacks while they waited their turn. “Suspend the provision of all beverage and food amenities for customers,” Ntshavheni’s instructions say.

Business owners also have to go an extra mile on hygiene. They must clean their basins after each client and “the basin area must be deep cleaned at the end of each business day”.