WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa answers tough questions from MPs on Covid-19 and gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give oral replies to MPs about various issues such as containing the spread of Covid-19 and ending gender-based violence.
To comply with social distancing measures, the sitting will be conducted in a hybrid form, with a small number of members present in the National Assembly and the rest engaging on a virtual platform.
This will be the first time Ramaphosa replies to questions in parliament since the national state of disaster was declared in March when the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA.
The presidency said he would update members on the national effort to contain the coronavirus, including public health measures, social relief, economic recovery and a range of related matters.
Ramaphosa is also expected to give an update on the Covid-19 budget.