WATCH: Angler lands and releases 294kg shark after 45-minute tussle

All that seasoned Durban angler Jace Govender used was his skill and a tiny sardine to reel in a nearly 300kg shark at a south coast beach on Tuesday.

Govender was involved in a 45-minute battle with the grey shark before he caught and released it a short while later at Scottburgh beach.

“This was not my biggest catch — the largest shark I caught was 315kg,” he told TimesLIVE.

“I used sardine as bait to reel in the shark.

“When I measured it, it was 269cm, so that is equivalent to about 294kg. I use the measurement system to average the weight out.

“I’m among an elite group of fishermen who have caught fish over 300kg from the shore.”