Tobacco giant takes government to court over 'unconstitutional' ban

Cigarette manufacturing company British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the ongoing ban on tobacco sales.

The company, which filed a joint application with some tobacco farmers and a tobacco consumers' group, is hoping that their matter will be heard in court by next Monday.

In its papers filed on May 31, the group said it wanted the court to set aside and declare invalid regulation 45 of the Disaster Management Act, which states that: “The sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products is prohibited, except for export.”

Batsa said this regulation was unconstitutional because “it violates a series of fundamental rights. Further and in any event, regulation 45 is irregular in terms of the principles of administrative law.”