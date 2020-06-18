Spike in Covid-19 cases subdues global stocks

Asian stocks and Wall Street futures fell on Thursday as spiking coronavirus cases in some US states and China crushed hopes of a quick global economic comeback from the pandemic.

S&P 500 mini futures fell 1.2% in early Asian trade while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost as much as 1%.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.3% while in mainland China, blue-chip CSI300 shares shed 0.1% in early trade.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.36% on Wednesday but tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15% due to hopes of increased demand for various online services due to the epidemic.

Several US states including Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans a campaign rally on Saturday, reported a surge in new coronavirus infections.

The daily count of infections also hit a new benchmark in California and Texas, while Florida and Arizona recorded the second-highest daily increases.

China’s capital cancelled scores of flights, shut schools and blocked off some neighbourhoods as it ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.