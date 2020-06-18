Pollution pouring into Swartkops Estuary

Pollution is pouring down the Markman stormwater canal into the Swartkops Estuary, damaging one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s prime assets and highlighting the country’s shocking water management compliance levels.

The evidence on Wednesday morning was there for all to see.

Just off Dibanisa Road on the outskirts of Motherwell, a tower of noxious foam beneath a gungy brown waterfall splashing down into a fast-flowing stream gave rise to a sewage stench so powerful it was hardly bearable to stand on the bank of the canal 10m up.

A hundred metres away, on the brow of the hill above the canal, shacks were visible in a clump of scraggy valley thicket.

Speaking on site during an oversight tour hosted by the Bluewater Bay and Swartkops Ratepayer’s Association and led by the Swartkops Conservancy, DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said he knew the area well.

When he was a boy he and his friends used to walk from their home in Kwazakhele to the nearby Aloes waste site to scavenge for chocolates discarded by a local manufacturer, he recalled.

“As a child I would probably want to play in that foam and would have got sick.

“I would not have known the threat to my health as I’m sure the children in that shack there don’t either.

“There is no rain but this stuff is pouring down this stormwater canal.

“We need metro inspectors to check the factories in Markman for what they may be putting into the system and also the communities like Wells Estate from where some of this sewage must be coming.

“It does not seem as if City Hall understands or cares about the issue here but it must be fixed and we are going to be raising it in the provincial legislature and in the city council.”