Oil dips as spike in coronavirus cases stirs demand fears

“The market continues to balance reopening optimism with unknowns around the economic uncertainties from a secondary outbreak of the virus,” said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader.

Worries about fuel demand rose after a surge in coronavirus cases led Beijing to cancel flights and shut schools and several US states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in new cases.

A rise in US crude stockpiles to a record high for a second week in a row also weighed on sentiment, even though US government data showed inventories of gasoline and distillate, which include diesel and heating oil, fell.

“People are concerned about the coronavirus resurging in China and crude stockpiles rising,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

While prices dipped, they are likely to remain in the $35-$40 band they have been trading in so far in June, with Opec and its allies, a grouping called Opec+, mostly sticking to promised supply cuts, US shale producers holding back output, and fuel demand gradually improving, analysts said.