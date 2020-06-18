Medical motorbikes in Eastern Cape 'not a scam': Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has once again defended the medical motorbikes rolled out in the Eastern Cape last Friday.

Mkhize said they were not a scam.

“If people think there’s something wrong or corrupt, then they can give us information and we will deal with that,” he told Power 98.7 on Thursday morning.

The government on Friday unveiled 100 of the specially adapted motorbikes which can ferry patients either seated or lying down, and are covered to ensure they are waterproof.

They were scorned on social media with people querying the type of care that would be delivered by the personnel and whether they would be able to traverse Transkei roads. Questions were also raised over the cost of the vehicles and to whom the tender was awarded.