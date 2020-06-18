Kabega Park police station closed after employee tests positive

The Kabega Park police station is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said part of the community service centre would be operating from the satellite station at Rocklands for response attendance and serious crime dockets

The other part of the centre will be operating from the SAPS information desk at Baywest Shopping Centre for affidavits, accident reports and permit applications during the day, and at Rocklands in the evening.

The station’s contact details will be temporarily suspended.

However, the Rocklands satellite station can be reached on 041-955-5710.

For the Baywest SAPS information desk, contact Colonel Tony Nomdoe on 082-303-0504.

“The station will be decontaminated and the community will be informed when the station will be reopening,” Naidoo said.