Covid-19 infections close two Bay police stations
Two police stations in Nelson Mandela Bay were temporarily closed on Thursday after two police members tested positive for Covid-19.
Both the Mount Road and Kabega Park police station community service centres and the crime office at Mount Road have been closed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.