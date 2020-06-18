Correctional services to act ‘harshly’ on detainees seen brandishing weapons in viral video

The department of correctional services has vowed to act against detainees seen brandishing weapons in the Butterworth Correctional Centre.

In a viral video posted on Twitter on Wednesday, prisoners are seen shouting “Madoda ndivezene” [ men show my face] while others shout out their complaints about the facility in the background.

This while most of them waved handmade weapons resembling pangas and knives inside the crowded cell.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department was aware of the incident and the matter would be dealt with harshly.

“The department of correctional services is aware of a video making rounds on social media, wherein rowdy remand detainees can be seen armed with man-made sharpened objects chanting and singing,” Nxumalo said.

“This is an incident of June 14 at Butterworth Correctional Centre where the 34 remand detainees closed the cell door with beds and demanded that they be taken to court even though the court was closed due to confirmed Covid-19 cases.”

In the just over two-minute-long video, another prisoner asks: “Men, what are your complaints?” in isiXhosa and one responds they are tired of being searched because of the coronavirus.

“We are tired of being searched by prison warders here in Butterworth — the warders must stop disrespecting us.”

Another prisoner interjects: “The food that we eat is not healthy and clean ... and it is being sold to us [prisoners] by ‘Musa’.

“The manager here does not listen to the needs and wants of prisoners ... they only swear at us.”

Another prisoner then interjects saying the manager says prisoners should be hit.

A forth detainee says their main concern is that they are not taken to court.

“The manager here has said that we should not be taken to the courtrooms ... he says that we should be hit when we demand to be taken to court ... another policeman here has been pointing at us with a gun.”

The video becomes chaotic with different prisoners shouting their complaints about the prison allegedly bringing warders with Covid-19 from East London to Butterworth.

The video then ends with all the prisoners in the group posing with the weapons.